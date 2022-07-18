4. US inflation surges again in June, raising risks for economy

U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively -- trends that raise the risk of a recession.

Dire data: The government’s consumer price index soared 9.1% over the past year, the biggest yearly increase since 1981, with nearly half of the increase due to higher energy costs. With the cost of many goods and services rising faster than average incomes, a vast majority of Americans are feeling the pinch in their daily routines.