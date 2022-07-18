ajc logo
X

2. Mother arrested in cold-case death of young son 23 years ago

Info Boxes
1 hour ago
Combined ShapeCaption
Mother arrested on murder charges 23 years after 6-year-old found dead in DeKalb cold case

Mother arrested on murder charges 23 years after 6-year-old found dead in DeKalb cold case

Combined ShapeCaption
Mother arrested on murder charges 23 years after 6-year-old found dead in DeKalb cold case

A woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 6-year-old son outside Atlanta more than 23 years ago, her arrest brought about by a forensic artist’s rendering of the child that led to a tip.

The case: A boy’s body was found in a wooded area on Feb. 26, 1999. His identity was unknown and the manner and cause of his death was undetermined. A person who knew Black and her son in 1998 saw an artist’s rendering of the boy in May 2020 and contacted authorities. DeKalb County police and prosecutors then followed that lead.

The charges: Teresa Ann Bailey Black, 45, is charged with felony murder, cruelty to children, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another in the death of William DaShawn Hamilton. She was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 29 and is awaiting extradition to Georgia. DNA collected from Black earlier this year linked her to the remains, authorities said.

Editors' Picks
5 shot, including 13-year-old, at condemned Forest Cove apartments 6h ago
‘Breakdown’ Episode 5: The out-of-state witness subpoenas
12h ago
Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car
1h ago
Suwanee man charged, accused of raping woman he met on dating site
4h ago
Suwanee man charged, accused of raping woman he met on dating site
4h ago
Inside City Hall: Relocation of Forest Cove residents behind schedule
7h ago
The Latest
7. Names in the News: Who is Mo Farah?
1h ago
6. Making You Smarter: What’s the impact of euro parity with the dollar?
1h ago
5. Sri Lanka in crisis: President flees and ire turns to PM
1h ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top