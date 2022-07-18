2. Mother arrested in cold-case death of young son 23 years ago

A woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 6-year-old son outside Atlanta more than 23 years ago, her arrest brought about by a forensic artist’s rendering of the child that led to a tip.

The case: A boy’s body was found in a wooded area on Feb. 26, 1999. His identity was unknown and the manner and cause of his death was undetermined. A person who knew Black and her son in 1998 saw an artist’s rendering of the boy in May 2020 and contacted authorities. DeKalb County police and prosecutors then followed that lead.