Stretch your dollars with pasta deals in metro Atlanta

Ray’s New York Pizza

Ray’s, in Midtown’s Tech Square, has fed thousands of hungry college students over the years, and now also boasts locations in food courts at both Emory and Georgia Tech. During the week, the restaurant offers a lunch buffet for $11.99 that includes all-you-can-eat pizza and pasta, as well as a variety of options suited to different diets. Classics like spaghetti and meatballs and fettuccine alfredo will have you eating like a college student again.

26 Fifth St. NW, Atlanta. 404-888-9911, raysnewyorkpizza.com.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

It’s not all-you-can-eat, but, with the portion sizes at Maggiano’s, it might as well be. At its three Atlanta area locations, Maggiano’s offers a Today and Tomorrow pasta deal: Order a classic or specialty pasta from the menu, and take a classic pasta dish home to eat later. Classics like spaghetti and fettuccine alfredo cost around $15, while specialty pasta, like the Meditteranean spaghetti, is under $20.

Multiple locations. Maggianos.com.

Osteria Mattone

As magical as all-you-can-eat pasta is, it’s not really appropriate for a date. Luckily, Osteria Mattone has a deal for value-minded romantics: Mattone Mondays, a three-course meal offered each Monday for $25 per person. The prix fixe menu includes dishes like tagliolini bolognese and spaghetti greci. Add an appetizer and dessert to those generous pasta entrees, and you won’t feel like you’ve missed out on the buffet.

1095 Canton St., Roswell. 678-878-3378, osteriamattone.com.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

Davio’s weekday Power Lunch deal is aptly named: $20 for an appetizer, entree and a nonalcoholic beverage. Entree choices typically are a rotating selection of pastas, including noodle dishes like spaghettini and tagliatelle bolognese.

3500 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-844-4810, davios.com/atl.