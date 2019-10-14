Try noodles for dessert at this metro Atlanta restaurant

“We use cinnamon apples, based on a recipe from my Southern Baptist grandma,” Bogartz said. “We like to call it a combination of the Appalachian grandmother and the Jewish bubby.”

The candy apple and raisin kugel at Bogartz has bright red cinnamon apples nestled among the egg noodles. It hits all the classic kugel notes, with sweet, creamy custard enveloping noodles and fruit. The raisins and apples, which get their flavor and bright color from cinnamon candies like Red Hots, are studded throughout.