Try noodles for dessert at this metro Atlanta restaurant

The candy apple and raisin kugel at Bogartz Food Artz has bright red cinnamon apples nestled among the egg noodles. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS
Things To Do | Oct 14, 2019
By Henri Hollis
Try kugel with a twist at Bogartz Food Artz

You typically don’t see noodles on a dessert menu, but sweet noodle dishes do exist. The most widely known is the noodle kugel, a casserole that originated with Ashkenazi Jews in Eastern Europe.

At Bogartz Food Artz in Sandy Springs, chef Bruce Bogartz has added a Southern twist to the traditional noodle kugel.

“We use cinnamon apples, based on a recipe from my Southern Baptist grandma,” Bogartz said. “We like to call it a combination of the Appalachian grandmother and the Jewish bubby.”

The candy apple and raisin kugel at Bogartz has bright red cinnamon apples nestled among the egg noodles. It hits all the classic kugel notes, with sweet, creamy custard enveloping noodles and fruit. The raisins and apples, which get their flavor and bright color from cinnamon candies like Red Hots, are studded throughout.

When you crave a dessert with sweet, simple, comforting flavors, you can’t go wrong with the kugel at Bogartz.

Bogartz Food Artz. 227 Sandy Springs Place, Sandy Springs. 833-366-3278, bogartzfoodartz.com.

