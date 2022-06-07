U.S. allows slimmed-down report cards on Georgia school performance

The lingering effects of the pandemic led the U.S. Department of Education to grant state School Superintendent Richard Woods’ request for a continued reprieve from the normal reporting requirements, he told local superintendents last week.

Results from all the Milestones tests taken from third grade through high school will not be aggregated into the 100-point scoring system published in the annual school report card known as the College and Career Ready Performance Index. Prior to the pandemic, the CCRPI scores were used by parents and other observers to compare schools against each other and against their own past performance.