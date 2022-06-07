ajc logo
X

U.S. allows slimmed-down report cards on Georgia school performance

A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on a math problem during class on April 19, 2022. Students across the state took the Georgia Milestones in April and May, but the federal government says they don't need to inform school report cards this year. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on a math problem during class on April 19, 2022. Students across the state took the Georgia Milestones in April and May, but the federal government says they don't need to inform school report cards this year. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Georgia’s public schools won’t be scored for their students’ results on state standardized tests this year as the federal government continues a relaxed stance on accountability due to COVID-19.

The lingering effects of the pandemic led the U.S. Department of Education to grant state School Superintendent Richard Woods’ request for a continued reprieve from the normal reporting requirements, he told local superintendents last week.

Results from all the Milestones tests taken from third grade through high school will not be aggregated into the 100-point scoring system published in the annual school report card known as the College and Career Ready Performance Index. Prior to the pandemic, the CCRPI scores were used by parents and other observers to compare schools against each other and against their own past performance.

Woods told local superintendents about the federal decision and its impact in a June 2 email. He said test scores and other measures this year will serve as the basis for future comparisons, effectively erasing the pandemic from the record.

“We structured our requests to ensure that the 2022 CCRPI is realistic and takes into account the extraordinary circumstances of the last two years,” Woods wrote. “Our goal is to establish a new baseline, rather than compare your schools’ performance to pre-pandemic norms.”

The federal government waived testing in the first year of the pandemic but required test administration again starting last year. As many expected, the resulting scores showed performance declines amid the disruptions and stressors of COVID-19. Also, low student participation undermined the reliability of the aggregate scores as a measure of overall learning last year, when Georgia got a pass on publishing the CCRPI. Instead, the state Department of Education released “CCRPI-related” data files.

ExploreFor younger metro Atlanta students, pandemic added to math woes

The CCRPI will be required this year, but not in its complete form, the federal government told Woods in a May 26 letter. In addition to the removal of test performance, student attendance will be excluded from the report.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks
Ryanair forces Afrikaans test on South African passengers17h ago
Cops: Gwinnett cab driver who shot at customer arrested with drugs, $22K in cash
11h ago
Vatican's Pius XII archives begin to shed light on WWII pope
2h ago
UK's Johnson scrambles to regain authority after rebellion
2h ago
UK's Johnson scrambles to regain authority after rebellion
2h ago
Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight
19m ago
The Latest
Atlanta mayor seeks $20 million investment in early childhood learning
State audit highlights financial worries in DeKalb schools
DeKalb school board debates keeping millage rate
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top