Update: 826 students under quarantine in Cherokee after COVID-19 exposures

In the six days that Cherokee County schools have been in session, the north Georgia district has had to direct 826 students to quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19, along with 42 teachers.
In following health guidelines, districts inform parents when a student has has close contract with -- including sitting nearby -- someone who tests positive for COVID-19 and advises 14 day quarantines at home. Most of the exposures to students have come from classmates, although a few cases involve teachers and staff who tested positive.
Cherokee is among the districts that opened without a mask mandate for students; staff must wear masks.
Cherokee is maintaining an updated list of quarantine counts, and it shows the highest numbers of students affected by exposures in high schools, likely because of larger class sizes and more movement of students through the buildings.
For example, as of Monday night, Etowah High School has 12.5% or 300 of its 2,400 student students under quarantine. Etowah became a key part of the national debate on safe returns to school after seniors posed shoulder to shoulder for a class photo on the first day back to school last week. The photo went viral.
As one of the first districts in the country to reopen for face-to-face classes, Cherokee’s rising numbers of quarantined students are raising questions about the ability of classrooms to function amid a surge in coronavirus infections. The quarantines also create educational challenges on how to prevent children from losing academic standing.
Students under quarantine receive assignments and support from their in-person teachers through the Canvas learning management system, said district spokeswoman Barbara Jacoby. “They won’t be unenrolled from their classes and enrolled in digital learning with different teachers.”