University System of Georgia names presidents for 2 colleges

”Both Dr. Lewis and Dr. Thompson-Sellers are experienced leaders who understand the university system’s top priority is our students and their success, both on campus and in the workforce,” said Chancellor Sonny Perdue, in a written statement.

Lewis has spent nearly 30 years working for colleges and universities, much of it within the University System. He began by working within admissions and enrollment offices, where he coordinated minority recruitment efforts. He also led student diversity work at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania and at Georgia Southern University.

He’s held leadership positions at Georgia Southern, where he earned his doctorate in educational leadership; Indiana University Northwest and the former Armstrong State University. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business/accounting and a master’s degree in counseling/student personnel from Edinboro University.

The leadership opening at Clayton State was created last year when then-President T. Ramon Stuart resigned citing a health challenge. Kerry L. Heyward, an attorney for Georgia State University, has been serving as Clayton State’s interim leader and will return to her previous Georgia State post, according to the University System.

Thompson-Sellers has more than 30 years of experience, including serving as a senior associate dean and professor of business information systems at Georgia State.

Her academic credentials include a bachelor’s degree in physics from The University of West Indies in Jamaica, a master’s degree in telecommunications from Iona University and a doctoral degree in instructional technology from Georgia State.

Atlanta Metro enrolled 1,440 in the fall semester. Clayton State enrolled 5,857. Both schools have recently battled declining enrollment.