University of Georgia student named Rhodes Scholar

Navarrete follows up the last UGA Rhodes Scholar from 2021, Phaidra Buchanan, who was the university’s first Black Rhodes Scholar.

Here are five things to know about Navarrete:

- This year, she traveled to the University of Oxford to study European politics and Russian and Spanish literature; studied political philosophy in Italy in March; went to Hawaii over the summer to participate in the UGA Intensive Summer Immersion in Russian Language and Area Studies program; and completed her Russian Flagship capstone in Kazakhstan in September at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

- Her research involves the intersection of Russian and Latin American politics, primarily focusing on smuggling, Russian investment in Latin America, the influence of Russian media on Latin American politics and crisis diplomacy in Crimea.

- In the summer of 2021, she interned at the U.S. Department of Energy and for then-U.S. Rep., Ted Deutch of Florida in Washington D.C.

- She was a legislative fellow for state Rep. Spencer Frye.

- She was a member of the UGA Undergraduate Mock Trial and its Russian Club.