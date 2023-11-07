UGA study finds some military families with children need help with food

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Education
By
31 minutes ago
X

A new University of Georgia study found one in eight military families with children have visited a food bank in a recent 12-month stretch.

The research, published recently by the Public Health Nutrition journal, also showed that Asian, Black and multiracial military families were roughly 50% more likely to use food assistance than white families. The survey was conducted in 2021, about a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. It included 8,326 families across the country with an active duty member of the U.S. Army or Air Force.

A family’s chances of going to a food pantry jumped by 35% for each dependent child, according to the study.

“If we look at the American population in general, about half of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck,” said Catherine O’Neal, the study’s lead author and a UGA assistant professor, in a written statement. “So it’s not really all that surprising that what we’re seeing with the military reflects the broader population.”

Georgia has more than 63,000 active-duty military personnel, largely in the Army, according to a 2022 demographics report issued by the U.S. Department of Defense. The state is also home to 12 military bases and installations.

The study’s authors wrote that understanding more about food insecurity among military families “is vital” because it has implications for retaining service members. About a quarter of military families experience some food insecurity, according to previous research, meaning more families may need help with food than are currently receiving it.

“Broadly, the relatively small number of families in the current study who utilized such resources may indicate the need to grow resource utilization. It may be that those who need the resources are not using them,” states the study.

O’Neal pointed to stigma as a reason why some may not use food pantries.

The study found that Army families were more likely to visit a pantry than those in the Air Force. Families with two income-earners were less likely to seek food assistance than those with just one.

The authors suggested that community service agencies partner to spread awareness of available resources. They suggested that childcare centers provide a list of food distribution sites and educate the families they serve about those offerings, while food banks “can cross-promote other community supports.”

They also said efforts to help spouses obtain employment “can improve military families’ financial well-being and reduce food insecurity.” The authors said that “targeted information campaigns” could inform those most in need, such as single-income families, of available resources.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katheryn Houghton/KFF Health News

‘Worse than people can imagine’: Medicaid ‘unwinding’ breeds chaos in states4h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: McCormick snubs Greene with U.S. House censure resolution
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Cobb schools spent $1 million on redistricting lawsuit, records show
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Analyzing Braves’ decisions on Charlie Morton, Eddie Rosario, others
11h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Analyzing Braves’ decisions on Charlie Morton, Eddie Rosario, others
11h ago

Credit: John Spink

Teen dies week after 4 shot near Georgia State University campus
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Cobb schools spent $1 million on redistricting lawsuit, records show
4h ago
Some challengers raise more money than incumbents in APS races
Atlanta school board election coverage
Featured

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top