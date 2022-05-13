Three Georgia students make presidential scholars list

Gundawar founded a free online tutoring platform in 2020 called LearnForsyth. It was in response to the pandemic and served over 800 students, his high school principal, Laura Wilson, said through a spokeswoman. “Ayush is an amazing young man.”

Scholars are selected based on academics, artistic and technical excellence, essays and community service and leadership.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Thursday, three of them from Georgia. On July 23, 2021, Cardona (center) walked with U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams (right) and then-DeKalb County School District Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris (left) during a tour of Kelley Lake Elementary School near Decatur. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC file photo)

About 3.7 million are expected to graduate from high school this year. More than 5,000 were in the running for the award based on their SAT or ACT exam scores or on nominations by state officials or organizations such as YoungArts or the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

The program was established in 1964, and has expanded over the years to include the arts and technical education. The scholars come from each state and Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. (Students living abroad are also considered.) There are two selected per state — a male and a female — plus 15 selected at-large, and another 20 from the arts and 20 from career and technical education.