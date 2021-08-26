Study: Atlanta area students attended less school online than in real classrooms, and did worse

The less time students logged online, the worse they did.

“While some students may have received additional instruction outside of the virtual learning environment, this difference is striking,” Jennifer Darling-Aduana, a member of the research team, said in a written statement.

The researchers found lower scores on school district tests than would have been predicted for these students prior to the pandemic.

Drops in student performance had already been measured nationally and statewide by other test results, including the scores from the Georgia Milestones released in mid-August.

This study aims to tie the lowered performance to time online, but the researchers warn that other factors could be in play. For instance, lower income families may have been less able to provide supervision and academic support for their children during the day.

The GSU researchers plan more studie, using parent surveys and other data, that will attempt to target the causes of lowered performance when schools shifted online.