South Atlanta H.S. students receive $275,000 in college scholarships

“If you’re going to invest in kids and give them every opportunity to succeed, then they have to continue to have access to funds to pay the tuition, the room and board, the books, or the technical supplies, computers and printers, whatever they may need to be successful,” said owner and partner Amy Witherite.

Witherite began the scholarship program in 2015 in Fort Worth, Texas where her original law office is located. The firm gave out five scholarships that year. After her Atlanta office opened a few years later, she sought out a school where students could benefit from college aid, but may not have corporate or alumni sponsors. She selected South Atlanta High. Forty is the largest number of scholarships the law group has issued at one time, Witherite said. She allocates the money herself.