BreakingNews
Suspects accused in Cobb deputies’ fatal shootings identified
ajc logo
X

Sonny Perdue formally installed as University System of Georgia leader

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

As the new leader of the University System of Georgia, Sonny Perdue pledged to treat students like customers.

The former two-term governor was formally recognized as the system’s chancellor on Friday during an investiture ceremony at the state Capitol. He used his address as an opportunity to continue selling the value of a Georgia college degree — something he has said is a necessity as the University System braces for declining enrollment.

“Above all, our students — no matter what age, how many academic credits they have or if they’re the first in their family to attend college — are our customers,” he said. “That’s not a word you hear very often in academics, but that’s the way we’re going to treat our students. As customers.”

ExploreEnrollment dips at most public Georgia universities

Perdue called a college degree a “million-dollar deal,” citing a recent study by the University System that compared earnings between graduates and those without degrees. In addition to thanking his colleagues, family and state leaders, he said the University System will share data to show how it measures success. He also emphasized that investing in higher education will keep Georgia competitive.

Perdue, 75, began working as the chancellor in April. He was unanimously voted in by the Georgia Board of Regents, despite a contentious yearlong search process. Opponents to his appointment said Perdue didn’t have the necessary higher education leadership experience. He served two terms as Georgia’s governor and four years as U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary — experience supporters said made him well-qualified for the role.

Gov. Brian Kemp was among a series of speakers who lauded Perdue for his decades of work in Georgia. His colleagues called him a visionary leader and a dedicated public servant.

ExploreSonny Perdue takes the helm as University System of Georgia chancellor

“Don’t sleep on Sonny,” said Harold Melton, a former Georgia Supreme Court justice, to those who will be working with Perdue now. “I would encourage you all to enjoy the ride. You will be challenged. You will grow. You will be cared for. And you may even find a friend.”

The investiture ceremony formally recognizes Perdue as the 14th chancellor of the 340,000-student University System. The ceremony fell on the same day as his 50th anniversary to his wife and former first lady Mary Perdue.

“If you can’t tell, I’m excited,” Perdue said. “I gladly accept this challenge and I’m looking forward to what we will accomplish together as the best university system in the nation.”

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks
September 9, 2022 Cobb County: Cobb County law enforcement investigators were still on the scene Friday morning, Sept. 9, 2022 after two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a usually quiet neighborhood, authorities said. two suspects were taken into custody at the scene. “My two deputies were ambushed this evening and killed,” Sheriff Craig Owens said during a news conference early Friday morning. “Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County.” (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody24m ago
The front door and multiple front windows were busted out of their frames at a home on Hampton Glen Court, where an investigation continued Friday. Cobb County authorities engaged two suspects in an hourslong standoff the night before after two sheriff's deputies were shot and killed.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: Suspects accused in Cobb deputies’ fatal shootings identified
1h ago
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees (left) talks with cornerback Casey Hayward during training camp. Pees will direct a massive change of personnel in his second year with the Falcons. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Dean Pees going with bigger linebackers in defensive overhaul
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhoods.

Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
3h ago
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhoods.

Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
3h ago
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, high fives hitting coach Kevin Seitzer (34) after hitting a solo home run against Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: Tony Avelar

Daily update: Chase for the NL East, playoff race
7h ago
The Latest
Drew Charter School received a special designation for its STEAM programming from the Georgia Department of Education. AJC FILE PHOTO

Atlanta’s oldest charter school receives STEAM certification
7h ago
Georgia schools: More guns, more shootings, more security measures
8h ago
Most Georgia public colleges won’t require SAT, ACT for 2023-24
22h ago
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
1h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top