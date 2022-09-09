Sonny Perdue formally installed as University System of Georgia leader

Gov. Brian Kemp was among a series of speakers who lauded Perdue for his decades of work in Georgia. His colleagues called him a visionary leader and a dedicated public servant.

“Don’t sleep on Sonny,” said Harold Melton, a former Georgia Supreme Court justice, to those who will be working with Perdue now. “I would encourage you all to enjoy the ride. You will be challenged. You will grow. You will be cared for. And you may even find a friend.”

The investiture ceremony formally recognizes Perdue as the 14th chancellor of the 340,000-student University System. The ceremony fell on the same day as his 50th anniversary to his wife and former first lady Mary Perdue.

“If you can’t tell, I’m excited,” Perdue said. “I gladly accept this challenge and I’m looking forward to what we will accomplish together as the best university system in the nation.”