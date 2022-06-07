ajc logo
Roswell preschool teachers fired, charged with child cruelty

Roswell police charged Zeina Alostwani, 40, and Soriana Briceno, 19, with cruelty to children in the first degree.

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago
Parents reported actions they saw on a video in the classroom

Two women working at a Roswell preschool were charged with cruelty to children after parents said they saw them abusing kids on a live video, police said.

Parents with children at the Parker-Chase preschool said they saw the women stand on a child’s hand, knee a child in the back and push a child’s forehead, according to Channel 2 Action News, which first reported the incident.

The parents called Roswell police, and detectives watched the video of the classroom.

Police arrested and charged Zeina Alostwani, 40, and Soriana Briceno, 19, with cruelty to children in the first degree. They appeared in court Tuesday.

Endeavor Schools, the parent company of Parker-Chase, said in a written statement that the employees used “inappropriate disciplinary actions.” Once the school learned of the actions, it removed the employees from the classroom and later fired them. The company reported the incident to its licensing agency and the state’s Department of Child Protective Services.

“While we are extremely grateful that the children are well, we take this matter seriously, and our investigation is ongoing. We expect our staff to adhere to the highest standards of care, and any failure to do so will not be tolerated,” Endeavor Schools stated.

Roswell police are reviewing video from the school to check for other possible instances of alleged abuse. A police spokesman declined comment Tuesday afternoon.

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tapped to lead new national task force
