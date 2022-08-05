ajc logo
X

Rome school district holds flexible learning day to address safety

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Education
14 minutes ago

Rome school officials are holding a “flexible learning day” Friday and holding a school board meeting after two students reportedly brought guns to school this week.

The northwest Georgia school district posted a message on its website saying officials want “to review safety and security measures on school campuses.”

Two students were found with guns at Rome High School within the first week of classes, Channel 2 Action News reported. School district officials said in both incidents, the gun was not used to threaten anyone, the station reported.

The school board will have a meeting at noon Friday at the Rome City Schools Central Office Board Room, located at 508 East Second Street. Residents can make a request for public comment by going to https://www.rcs.rome.ga.us/page/public-comment.

Editors' Picks
DeKalb church day care teachers arrested, face child abuse charges14h ago
The Jolt: Abrams and Kemp go hunting for new voters
1h ago
Mets jump on Braves, Kyle Wright in opener of crucial series
9h ago
‘The Fabulous Four’ with Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally shooting in...
‘The Fabulous Four’ with Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally shooting in...
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
29m ago
The Latest
Gwinnett investing in early learning to see benefits in kindergarten
1h ago
Q&A: DeKalb interim superintendent on academics, facilities, security
18h ago
Gwinnett’s Seckinger High School opens for first time
Featured
Athens becomes the latest in Georgia municipality to decriminalize marijuana.

Athens - Clarke County votes to decriminalize marijuana possession
22h ago
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top