Rome school district holds flexible learning day to address safety

Rome school officials are holding a “flexible learning day” Friday and holding a school board meeting after two students reportedly brought guns to school this week.
The northwest Georgia school district posted a message on its website saying officials want “to review safety and security measures on school campuses.”
Two students were found with guns at Rome High School within the first week of classes, Channel 2 Action News reported. School district officials said in both incidents, the gun was not used to threaten anyone, the station reported.
The school board will have a meeting at noon Friday at the Rome City Schools Central Office Board Room, located at 508 East Second Street. Residents can make a request for public comment by going to https://www.rcs.rome.ga.us/page/public-comment.