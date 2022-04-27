ajc logo
Private metro Atlanta high school receives $19 million donation

The Weber School in Sandy Springs announced April 26, 2022, that it received a $19 million grant from The Zalik Foundation. Photo courtesy of Weber School

Credit: Weber School

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A Jewish high school in Sandy Springs received a $19 million donation to fund a performing arts center, pay for travel programs and support efforts to recruit and retain educators.

The Weber School announced the grant from the Zalik Foundation on Tuesday.

“It is our hope this gift will be transformational for the Weber School, its students, faculty, staff, and the Jewish community at large,” said Helen and David Zalik, the foundation’s principals, in a written statement.

The grant will pay for new theater and rehearsal space for student performances, plus areas for recording music and a dance studio.

A travel education program that sends students to Spain, Cuba, Israel and other locations also will receive funding.

The school also plans to build an athletic complex with a basketball court, practice gyms, stadium seating for 550 spectators, locker rooms and other amenities including track and field facilities.

Officials plan to launch a fundraising campaign, with the goal amount yet to be announced, to help pay the athletic complex.

The Weber School enrolls 272 students in ninth through 12th grades.

Featured
