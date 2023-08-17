Principal: No danger despite lockdown at Collins Hill High School

A contractor was misidentified as an intruder

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A Thursday morning lockdown at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee occurred after an administrator mistook someone in the building as an armed intruder.

Gwinnett County police responded to the lockdown around 11 a.m. and determined the believed intruder was a contractor who was authorized to be in the building and was not armed, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Lee Augmon.

She emphasized that students were not in danger and thanked students and staff for following safety procedures. Police said on social media that during their response, officers partially evacuated the building.

ExploreGwinnett hopes school alert system will enhance safety

Gwinnett schools are all equipped with a new emergency alert system that equips all employees with a wearable button to call for help, report an emergency or trigger a lockdown. Centegix, the company that provides the crisis alert system, said lockdowns account for less than 2% of the system’s use nationwide.

The system is in several metro Atlanta districts.

Centegix came up at Thursday’s school board meeting, although not related to the situation at Collins Hill. Board Chair Tarece Johnson said she’d heard from teachers who asked about how the system worked. Al Taylor, the district’s chief of schools, said there has been training but will be more.

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

