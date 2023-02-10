X
Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks

Education
The school asked officers to be on campus as a precaution

Marist School had police on campus and was under a heightened sense of caution Friday due to a report received during an investigation of a student who the school said used “discriminatory speech.”

School spokeswoman Cristina Herrera said in a written statement that the school asked police to be present on campus for “important cautionary reasons.”

Police found no actual threat to Marist, a private Catholic school near I-285 and Ga. 400, and the school is closing out its day as normal, Herrera said.

Principal Kevin Mullally notified staff in an email early Friday obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Brookhaven police would be at the school. He did not explicitly state any potential danger but mentioned an investigation into statements made by a student led to “heightened concern about the safety of our community.”

Marist staff are investigating an unidentified student who used “discriminatory speech toward other students,” along with other behaviors characterized as intimidating or scaring younger students, according to Mullally’s email. He said the student has not been on campus since Wednesday and his return will “depend upon many factors.”

The school did not provide details about what the student reportedly said. Marist’s website states about 24% of its 1,100 students are people of color. The school has students in grades 7 through 12.

Mullally in his email also cautioned staff about rumors circulating in the school that escalate beyond what the investigation has uncovered. He asked staff to report what they hear and advise students to do the same.

