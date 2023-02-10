Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks

Principal Kevin Mullally notified staff in an email early Friday obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Brookhaven police would be at the school. He did not explicitly state any potential danger but mentioned an investigation into statements made by a student led to “heightened concern about the safety of our community.”

Marist staff are investigating an unidentified student who used “discriminatory speech toward other students,” along with other behaviors characterized as intimidating or scaring younger students, according to Mullally’s email. He said the student has not been on campus since Wednesday and his return will “depend upon many factors.”