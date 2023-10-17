PHOTOS: Cobb County debuts 2 new school facilities

Eastvalley Elementary School in Marietta was relocated to a brand-new facility this year. And Betty Gray Middle School in Mableton opened in the former Lindley 6th Grade Academy.

Ariana Rahut, 9, a fourth grade student at Eastvalley Elementary School in Marietta, poses in front of the new school on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

Eastvalley Elementary has a new, two-story building that can serve 962 students. The new campus boasts two playgrounds so younger and older students can have separate spaces, an outdoor classroom, a large playfield surrounded by an asphalt walking track and separate parking lots for student drop-off and parking.

The new facility, located across the street from Wheeler High, is on the former campus of East Cobb Middle, which was moved into a new facility in 2018.

The new Eastvalley Elementary facility was scheduled to open in August, but construction delays meant students started the year at the old campus down the road. The district spent about $37 million on the new construction.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale cuts the ribbon at Betty Gray Middle School on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

Betty Gray Middle School opened this year in a facility originally built for Pebblebrook High School in the 1960s. The facility was most recently the Lindley 6th Grade Academy, but has now transitioned into a new middle school to serve sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

The school building was updated to include administrative offices and 12 new classrooms. The school can serve 937 students.

The school is named for Betty Gray, who was the first female principal in Cobb schools. She also served on the Board of Education for 16 years. She died in 2022 at 88 years old.