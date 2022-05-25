One DeKalb school board incumbent poised to win; another may face runoff

A DeKalb County school board member who voted to fire Cheryl Watson-Harris as superintendent was battling to hang onto his seat early Wednesday.
As of 2 a.m., the race for the District 6 seat held by incumbent Diijon DaCosta was too close to call. If he doesn’t secure 50% of the vote, he’ll be headed into a runoff election on June 21.
Janet Hughes had the second highest votes in that race, following by Venola Mason.
Another incumbent, Allyson Gevertz, had a commanding lead in the District 4 race over Bonnie Chappell. Gevertz was absent when the superintendent was fired last month, but has been critical of the board’s decision.
The District 2 race also appeared too close to call. Candice McKinley and Whitney McGinniss had the most votes, followed by Steven Bowden and Wendy Hamilton.
DeKalb school board races are nonpartisan.
DeKalb is the state’s third-largest school system, with nearly 94,000 students.
About the Author