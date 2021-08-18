Nonprofit pays to restock Gwinnett County schools’ bookmobile

Kares 4 Kids, a Duluth-based nonprofit, recently donated funds for Gwinnett County Public Schools to restock a bookmobile with more than 4,000 new books.
The books went on the Explore Book Mobile, a brightly painted full-sized school bus that over the summer gave away reading materials in neighborhoods near Berkmar, Discovery and Norcross High Schools.
Volunteers placed inspirational stickers on each book and shelved them on the bus, according to a news release from Gwinnett County Public Schools.
The Gwinnett school district’s bookmobiles took on additional importance during the coronavirus pandemic by helping children stuck at home access reading materials. During the recent summer break, they traveled to 100 stops per week, according to the school district.