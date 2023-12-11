Metro Atlanta districts name teachers of the year

The newly named teacher of the year in Georgia’s largest public school district encouraged struggling teachers to focus not on the “chaos and the politics and the criticism that sometimes surrounds teaching,” but to think first of the students.

“Your students need you, with your kind heart and your sense of humor and your creativity,” said Jenna Cloninger, an oceanography teacher at Central Gwinnett High School. “Your students need you, even with your wrinkled shirt and your mismatched socks on your third cup of coffee because you show up for them every single day.”

Gwinnett County Public Schools named Cloninger its top teacher at a ceremony Thursday night and honored all its teachers who received the teacher of the year award at their respective schools.