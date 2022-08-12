ajc logo
Masks are again optional for Gwinnett schools employees

Jejna Mujkic, school staff, greets students arriving for the first day of school at Seckinger High School in Buford on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. All Gwinnett County employees were required to wear masks in school buildings to start the year. The requirement was lifted the second week of classes. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago
Community transmission risk dropped to medium

Gwinnett County Public Schools lifted its mask requirement for staff members Thursday because of a lower risk of community transmission of COVID-19.

The change comes just a few days into the new school year.

Gwinnett’s mask rules are based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s transmission measurements. When transmission is high, the district requires staff to wear masks.

On Thursday, the CDC reported the county’s level dropped from high to medium. The district stated on its website that it lifted the mask requirement, but it still “strongly encourages” masks in school buildings.

Staff in Gwinnett schools have been required to wear masks for about a month. About 40 people protested the requirement at July’s school board meeting. Since the new school year started, Clayton County Public Schools has been the only other metro Atlanta district to require staff to wear masks. Clayton’s requirement is still in place.

School districts cannot require students to wear masks due to a bill Gov. Brian Kemp signed in March. The bill allows parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates.

The CDC announced it relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines Thursday. It no longer recommends quarantining after coming into contact with the virus or social distancing, although it still advises mask-wearing in areas of high community transmission.

The agency estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have some level of COVID-19 immunity from vaccines or previously contracting the virus.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

