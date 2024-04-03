BreakingNews
Braves-White Sox postponed Wednesday because of rain and snow
Longtime Berry College president to retire at end of next school year

Berry College President Steve Briggs will retire at the end of the 2024-2025 school year. (Courtesy of Brant Sanderlin / Berry College)

Berry College President Steve Briggs will retire at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.
Steve Briggs, who has led Berry College near Rome since 2006, plans to retire after just shy of two decades in the post.

The small liberal arts college this week announced Briggs will step down at the end of the 2024-2025 academic year.

The board of trustees plans to conduct a national search for the next president, and that work will start early this summer, according to Chris Reinolds Kozelle, Berry’s public relations director. Officials expect to choose a new president by the end of 2024.

Berry enrolls about 2,200 students and is known for its sprawling, idyllic 27,000-acre campus in northwest Georgia, roughly 70 miles outside Atlanta.

During his presidency, the college added academic offerings, updated and opened a dozen buildings and joined the NCAA Division III, according to Berry. The college also worked with a nonprofit to develop a retirement community known as The Spires at Berry on its grounds and created the Rome Tennis Center, a massive complex with roughly 60 courts.

“The college is thriving, and I am excited about how we are elevating Berry’s distinctive student experience and exploring forward-looking programs and partnerships. The years ahead are full of possibilities,” said Briggs, in a statement.

Rick Gilbert, chair of the board, said Briggs “radically transformed” the college, and he thanked Briggs for his service.

In a statement, Gilbert said: “Throughout the years, he has earned the profound respect and trust of the Berry community, donors, trustees and local leaders.”

