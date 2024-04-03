Longtime Berry College president to retire at end of next school year

Steve Briggs, who has led Berry College near Rome since 2006, plans to retire after just shy of two decades in the post.

The small liberal arts college this week announced Briggs will step down at the end of the 2024-2025 academic year.

The board of trustees plans to conduct a national search for the next president, and that work will start early this summer, according to Chris Reinolds Kozelle, Berry’s public relations director. Officials expect to choose a new president by the end of 2024.