Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief

The tornadoes struck on Jan. 12, destroying homes and communities south of Atlanta and leaving thousands without power. Griffin sustained some of the worst damage.

However, the work wasn’t just physically demanding. Taylor Swartz, a first-year master’s student on the trip, said meeting with residents who lost everything was emotionally taxing.

“For some homeowners, their entire life is in their home and they’ve lived there for many years,” Swartz said in a phone interview Friday. “It’s hard to see physical memories be lost.”

Some students had never participated in a disaster relief trip, and some were only freshmen. Swartz, who has been on five other trips with Liberty University, said members of the group leaned on one another, and she offered advice and support to other students whenever she could.

Despite the challenges, the group was able to bring relief to residents, and return to school with connections and lessons as spring break souvenirs.

“It’s so important for the younger generation to learn from the older generation and vice versa ... talking to homeowners and the older volunteers,“ Sanders said. “It’s really special to see that bond form.”