Latino parent group launches services in Atlanta schools

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesman said the group has an agreement with Harper-Archer and is close to finalizing pacts with the other schools. LAPPS plans to begin related training and workshops in schools this month.

LAPPS has grants and donations to cover the initial cost and is looking to tap into federal funding to provide services in the future, said executive director Ricardo Miguel Martinez. He expects to serve about 1,250 families through the newest initiative.

Since its founding in Atlanta in 2015, the organization has hosted parent events and advocated for APS to expand language services. It’s also pushed the district to address academic gaps and inequities between white students and students of color.

Federal law requires school districts to provide information to non-English-speaking parents in their own language.

In recent years, the district has expanded efforts to engage with and reach out to multilingual and immigrant parents.

In 2019, the Atlanta school board adopted a language access policy that emphasizes the importance of ensuring all parents can actively participate in their child’s education.

Last year, the district responded to 8,715 requests for translation and interpretation services, largely for Spanish-speaking families. That’s up from 4,940 the year before, according to APS data.

Campos Castillo said LAPPS can provide another option for families, who sometimes need more than “just a direct translation.” She said the equity angels who work with families can provide additional information and context so parents can make informed decisions and feel empowered.

LAPPS is planning workshops and events to connect parents to their child’s school. It’s also developing a leadership program to prepare parents to serve on school governance teams, join a parent-teacher association or advocate at the district level.

“We know that students perform better when they see their parent in their schools,” said Campos Castillo.

Langston Longley, principal of Scott Elementary School, said the number of students from Spanish-speaking families at his campus has grown from just a few to nearly 20. He welcomes the additional help to bridge cultural differences, ensure representation and provide support.

“We’re trying to build trust in the community,” he said.