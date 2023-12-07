Reported Las Vegas shooting suspect received doctorate degree from UGA

The man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another Wednesday at the University of Nevada Las Vegas received his doctorate degree from the University of Georgia.
The shooter, identified by law enforcement sources as Anthony Polito, died at the scene after a confrontation with police, according to several news outlets.
UGA officials confirmed Thursday that Polito got his degree from the school in 2002. He received his degree from the Terry College of Business.
Police said the shooting started on the fourth floor of the building that houses UNLV’s Lee Business School. The gunman went to several floors before he was killed in a shootout with two university detectives outside the building, UNLV Police Chief Adam Garcia told reporters.
Polito was an associate professor at East Carolina University, according to his LinkedIn profile. He unsuccessfully sought a job at UNLV, according to an Associated Press report.
Staff writer Rosana Hughes contributed to this report.