Kemp uses federal relief to help Boys & Girls Clubs close learning gaps

Boys & Girls Clubs in Georgia will share $15 million in federal relief funds to boost learning during camps and after-school programs over the next 16 months.
Starting this month, Gov. Brian Kemp will channel that money through the Georgia Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs for distribution to local clubs serving 9,000 students.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia have done a remarkable job of serving the needs of youth across the Peach State,” Kemp said in a written statement Monday announcing the dispersal from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds.
The money amounts to $1,550 per student served. The funding period is through September 2022. Goals include catching up 65% of youth who are below grade level and moving 35% toward grade level achievement.
More than a quarter of the money — $4 million — is for this summer, with $7 million for next school year and $4 million for next summer.
Interest in summer camps has been surging after it plummeted last year. Supply is tighter than normal, as providers that survived the loss of revenue last year scramble to find counselors amid a labor shortage while safety protocols limit numbers.
Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for summer camps, loosening mask restrictions for campers. Fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks indoors or outside, the agency said. Campers who are not fully vaccinated should continue wearing masks inside and outside when in crowds or in ongoing close contact with others.