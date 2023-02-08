X
Dark Mode Toggle

Kemp reappoints two members to Georgia Board of Regents

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp reappointed two members to the Georgia Board of Regents.

The governor announced Wednesday that Erin Hames and James Hull will remain on the board, a move that brings consistency to the 19-member board that oversees Georgia’s 26 public colleges and universities.

Hames and Hull’s new terms will run through Jan. 1, 2030, according to the University System of Georgia’s website.

Hames currently serves as the board’s vice chair, a leadership role that continues through the end of this year. She is the headmaster of Heritage Preparatory School, a classical Christian school in Atlanta.

She was first appointed to the board by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in 2018. Hames previously worked as Deal’s deputy chief of staff.

Hames also served as Chancellor Sonny Perdue’s policy director and chief of staff at the Georgia Department of Education when Perdue was governor.

Credit: University System of Georgia

Credit: University System of Georgia

Hull was first appointed to the board in 2013, also by Deal. He has served previously as the board’s chair.

As founder and managing principal of the Augusta-based Hull Property Group, he has developed dozens of big-box retail and regional shopping centers.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Woman investigated for bringing gun to vote as Black voters gave out water8h ago

Credit: TNS

Lawmaker renews Buckhead cityhood push
7h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Advisory committee member appeals Atlanta training center’s permits
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Advisory committee member appeals Atlanta training center’s permits
10h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SweetWater 420 Fest will be at the brewery itself this year instead of Centennial Olympic...
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Contributed

Georgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality
2h ago
AJC On Campus: Georgia student loan numbers, DACA tuition bill
DeKalb school officials investigating alleged fight on elementary bus
Featured

Credit: AP

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
16h ago
In Atlanta, Harris focuses on climate change in touting Biden agenda
33m ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top