Kemp reappoints two members to Georgia Board of Regents

Gov. Brian Kemp reappointed two members to the Georgia Board of Regents.
The governor announced Wednesday that Erin Hames and James Hull will remain on the board, a move that brings consistency to the 19-member board that oversees Georgia’s 26 public colleges and universities.
Hames and Hull’s new terms will run through Jan. 1, 2030, according to the University System of Georgia’s website.
Hames currently serves as the board’s vice chair, a leadership role that continues through the end of this year. She is the headmaster of Heritage Preparatory School, a classical Christian school in Atlanta.
She was first appointed to the board by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in 2018. Hames previously worked as Deal’s deputy chief of staff.
Hames also served as Chancellor Sonny Perdue’s policy director and chief of staff at the Georgia Department of Education when Perdue was governor.
Credit: University System of Georgia
Credit: University System of Georgia
Hull was first appointed to the board in 2013, also by Deal. He has served previously as the board’s chair.
As founder and managing principal of the Augusta-based Hull Property Group, he has developed dozens of big-box retail and regional shopping centers.
About the Author