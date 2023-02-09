Judge removes public defender in Atlanta Public Schools cheating case

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

The prosecution alleged that most of the defendants would no longer qualify for public defenders based on changes to their income and assets since the trial began, and that they had failed to report those changes to the state as required.

Baxter gave the defendants until March 16 to find new representation or decide to represent themselves.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first raised questions about the unusually high test scores in Atlanta schools in 2001, and again in 2008. The ensuing investigation and criminal trial has been dubbed one of the longest in Fulton County’s history.

That’s part of why advocates for the defendants called on Baxter to put an end to the ongoing proceedings on Thursday, calling it a waste of taxpayer dollars.

“The title of ‘Longest and Most-Expensive Criminal Trial in Georgia History’ has been earned,” said Sarah Abdelaziz of the Abolitionist Teaching Network at a press conference Wednesday. “And yet we believe not a single child in the public school system of Atlanta or Georgia has benefitted from these legal actions.”

Members of the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP, clergymen and local educators joined Abdelaziz at the news conference, argued the remaining defendants have paid enough already — financially, in community service and through tarnished reputations — to atone for their crimes.

“It’s time for us to close the chapter on an ugly part of Georgia’s history,” said Gerald Griggs with the NAACP, who was also formerly an attorney for another educator in the case. “It was a colossal waste of time and taxpayer money.”

Baxter dropped prison time for another defendant last summer, after she completed community service work. The remaining defendants are Diane Buckner-Webb, Theresia Copeland, Sharon Davis-Williams, Tabeeka Jordan, Michael Pitts and Shani Robinson.