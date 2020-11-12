ITC lands $1 million Lilly grant to help Black congregations thrive

“When you leave the ITC, if all you know is preaching, teaching and administering the sacraments, then we have failed you,” Williams said in a previous interview. “Leadership in our community has never been either sacred or secular. It’s always been both.”

ITC will implement the program in partnership with the Community Innovation Lab in the Department of Urban Studies and Planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Herman J. Russell Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and Crossing Capital Group, based in New Jersey.

The initiative is funded through Lilly Endowment’s Thriving Congregations Initiative, a national project which focuses on strengthening congregations, so they can help members deepen their faith and contribute to the surrounding community and the world, according to a release.

ITC is one of 92 organizations awarded funding.

Earlier this year, ITC received a $1 million unrestricted grant from the Lilly Endowment to support its new strategic direction.