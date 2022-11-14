International student numbers grow, Georgia Tech leads pack in state

Explore International college student enrollment rising after pandemic slide

Last school year, metro Atlanta had the 11th largest international student numbers of U.S. metro areas, researchers said. The area’s 19 colleges and universities hosted 16,368 international students in 2021-2022, up from 13,343 the year before.

The countries sending the most students to Atlanta, and the rest of the U.S., are China and India. Combined, the two countries make up about 56% of the metro region’s international college student numbers, followed by South Korea, Nigeria and Vietnam.

This fall, 24,164 out-of-country students were studying in Georgia’s 26 public colleges and universities. Nearly 60% of those students were enrolled at Georgia Tech, according to data released this month by the University System of Georgia.

About 7.2% of the system’s 334,459 students hail from outside the United States, compared to 6.56% last fall.

Besides Georgia Tech, the other Georgia colleges hosting the most international students last year were Savannah College of Art and Design, Georgia State University, Emory University and University of Georgia, according to the national report.