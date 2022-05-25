ajc logo
X

Incumbent Woods to battle Searcy for Georgia school superintendent

Georgia state school Superintendent Richard Woods speaks with Gov. Brian Kemp, right, on August 27, 2020 in Atlanta. Woods beat former state school Superintendent John Barge in the 2022 Republican primary on May 24. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

caption arrowCaption
Georgia state school Superintendent Richard Woods speaks with Gov. Brian Kemp, right, on August 27, 2020 in Atlanta. Woods beat former state school Superintendent John Barge in the 2022 Republican primary on May 24. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Incumbent Richard Woods clobbered his Republican opponent in the GOP primary for state school superintendent Tuesday night, and will likely face Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy in the November general election.

Thousands of votes remained uncounted in DeKalb and Fulton counties and a handful of other locations around the state. And the vote totals may not yet include all absentee and provisional ballots. But Woods garnered nearly three votes for every one netted by Republican challenger John Barge as of Wednesday morning.

Democrats chose Searcy over three other candidates who lagged far behind: Clayton County teacher James Morrow Jr., Cobb County school board member and dentist Jaha Howard and Atlanta lawyer Currey Hitchens.

Searcy appeared to have enough votes to avoid a runoff, with 57% of the total when all but 5% of precincts had reported. The former Democratic state representative from Austell in Cobb County ran a small charter school network after leaving office. She is now an educational consultant. If her total slips below 50%, she would face the next leading Democrat in a June 21 runoff election.

ExploreFive candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent

The state school superintendent leads the Georgia Department of Education, and is responsible for monitoring schools and distributing state and federal funding to them while also ensuring that they follow state law and policy. The superintendent serves as the executive to a policymaking board appointed by governors.

ExploreMore Georgia education coverage

Barge was state school superintendent eight years ago when he chose to run for governor instead of reelection. After losing the gubernatorial primary, the Republican made the unusual decision to endorse Woods’ Democratic opponent. The feud continued over the next eight years as Barge ran unsuccessfully to get his job back in 2018 and then again this year when he lost by an even wider margin.

Woods, a former teacher and school administrator from rural Georgia, has said he wants to recruit more teachers and increase graduation rates by giving students more options than a purely academic path, for instance by offering more “career pathway” programs that allow a focus on job-related skills.

Searcy has long been a proponent of school choice, supporting charter schools and policies that make it easier to switch between schools in the same district and backing tax credit-funded private school scholarships.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Across metro Atlanta, incumbents dominate school board races
27m ago
Metro Atlanta school districts on alert after Texas shooting
57m ago
Cobb County school board races take shape after primary
6h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top