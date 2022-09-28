Hurricane Ian prompts Atlanta Public Schools to cancel some events

“Due to forecasted high winds and substantial rain from Hurricane Ian, Atlanta Public Schools is canceling or postponing all athletic events, after-school activities, and field trips scheduled for Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1,” the statement said. “District administrators will continue to participate in calls with the National Weather Service and continue to monitor the path of the storm and related weather conditions associated with this evolving situation.”

APS said it expects to resume normal operations on Monday.