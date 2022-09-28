BreakingNews
Hurricane Ian prompts Atlanta Public Schools to cancel some events
ajc logo
X

Hurricane Ian prompts Atlanta Public Schools to cancel some events

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta Public Schools announced that it will cancel all athletic events, after-school activities and field trips on Friday and Saturday because of bad weather expected from Hurricane Ian.

The district on Wednesday sent out an alert that classroom instruction on Friday “will proceed as normal, in person.”

ExploreWEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Wednesday on Florida’s west coast.

“Due to forecasted high winds and substantial rain from Hurricane Ian, Atlanta Public Schools is canceling or postponing all athletic events, after-school activities, and field trips scheduled for Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1,” the statement said. “District administrators will continue to participate in calls with the National Weather Service and continue to monitor the path of the storm and related weather conditions associated with this evolving situation.”

APS said it expects to resume normal operations on Monday.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Taking a look at coaches Georgia Tech might consider3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
6h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Don’t panic, Kemp tells Georgians as Hurricane Ian pounds Florida
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia election board evaluates Coffee County breach and precautions
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia election board evaluates Coffee County breach and precautions
2h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel

Bradley’s Buzz: Tied at the top, the Braves await a weighty weekend
9h ago
The Latest

Georgia SAT scores fall yet stay above national average
4h ago
3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
6h ago
Gwinnett superintendent steps down from Cognia board
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
Clock ticking on search for Georgia Tech athletic director
21h ago
MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top