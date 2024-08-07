Gwinnett will offer AP African American Studies class after Woods’ reversal

“(We) are working with the impacted schools to ensure they are able to make necessary schedule adjustments,” the district said in a letter shared with families in the district. “If schools can readjust their schedules, the students who signed up for the course last spring will have the option to change their schedule and take the course as planned.”

Gwinnett Superintendent Calvin Watts said in a statement Woods caused “an undue burden” in schools and the community.

“I am sorry that we went through this, but I am happy that in the end, our students can take this course and receive the full AP experience and rewards of completing the course successfully.”

Last school year, the district piloted the course, and 98 of 99 students who took the AP African American Studies exam passed, according to Gwinnett. This year, 240 students at six schools enrolled in the class.

The district, school board members and several state legislators in Gwinnett advocated for the reversal of Woods’ decision. This week, some top Republican state lawmakers joined their chorus.

“In Georgia, African American studies is not and should not be a divisive concept for an AP class,” state Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, said. “State law is clear this AP class is OK and students should be able to take it.”