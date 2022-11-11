Gwinnett top teacher to colleagues: “You are making such a difference”

Wright teaches three levels of the class and also operates a print shop internship. One of the culminating projects in her curriculum allows students to design a product. She said the graphic design program became so popular that the school hired a second teacher for the subject.

She prides herself on providing “space to dabble” and real experiences that prepare students for their next stage in life. That’s the essence of career and technical education (CTE), she said.

“To me CTE is preparing these students for their futures, whether it is getting a job right out of high school or even going to college. And it really provides them with the tools to figure out where they want to go,” Wright said.

The district honored teacher of year winners at each school during its ceremony.

Becca Rackley, a social studies teacher at Northbrook Middle School, and Myesha Jenkins, an English to speakers of other languages and instructional support teacher at Baggett Elementary School, were the districtwide teachers of the year for their respective school levels. Wright was also named the high school teacher of the year.