Gwinnett superintendent steps down from Cognia board

Critics said Watts accepting Cognia’s paid board position without a vote by Gwinnett’s school board breached his contract. The district, in a statement, said Watts consulted board members, but a vote was not required because Cognia is a nonprofit rather than a business.

“I want to thank Cognia, their board and leadership team, for extending me the opportunity to serve and the grace and professionalism they have shown me as we remain united in our commitment to public education,” Watts said.

Members of the parent group No Left Turn in Education that questioned Watts’ relationship with Cognia also previously went to the agency over concerns with the school board after a majority voted to end the contract of longtime Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks last year. That led to a special review and some recommendations of improvement for the board.

A Cognia executive addressed the board in May and said those issues were resolved and praised the district. He also announced Gwinnett retained accreditation for another five years.

A Cognia spokeswoman said the governing board is separate from all accreditation operations. The Alpharetta-based agency’s global commission oversees accreditation for 36,000 schools and school systems.

Holly Terei, a Gwinnett parent and chair of the local chapter of No Left Turn in Education, said Cognia is “the only agency that stakeholders can utilize to ensure our school system is held to a certain standard.”

Along with a potential conflict of interest, Terei said she believes that Watts breached his contract by accepting a paid position with Cognia without board approval. The district said Watts informed board members about the position with Cognia, but did not require their approval. Terei said No Left Turn in Education is calling for the school board to remove Watts.

“Many of us are now questioning what else is overlooked by Cognia to better suit their interests and how this translates to school accreditation reviews,” Terei said. “We are also looking to our school board, wondering how our elected officials could turn a blind eye to this behavior, further creating wariness in the community.”