Gwinnett superintendent considers leadership reorganization proposal

“How many changes at one time can our school system accommodate?” she asked.

MGT’s presentation noted that Gwinnett is in a strong financial position and has facilities in good condition, enabling more time to focus on improving operations, particularly in terms of equity.

Browne said equity has been underserved, so the district must provide additional funding and staffing, along with doing an audit, to develop an action plan.

“It’s nice to know we are actually in a position to make it happen,” board member Karen Watkins said. “We actually are on a level up where we should see things actually occur over time, where we are seeing more equity for our students.”

Watts started as superintendent in August, succeeding J. Alvin Wilbanks, who was in the role for 25 years. In an email, Watts said it’s common practice to do an organizational review when there is a transition in leadership.

“Within any large, complex organization, there are multiple changes that take place on a daily basis,” the email said. “Through the course of several years (and within a global pandemic), it becomes even more important to determine the current needs of an organization based on existing conditions and outcomes.”