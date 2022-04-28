ajc logo
X

Gwinnett superintendent considers leadership reorganization proposal

Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts brought in an organizational consultant to assess the district's leadership structure and areas of focus. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

caption arrowCaption
Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts brought in an organizational consultant to assess the district's leadership structure and areas of focus. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An organizational consultant recently told the Gwinnett County Board of Education and top school leaders that the district’s executive structure should be changed to improve its service students and their families.

Superintendent Calvin Watts brought in MGT Consulting as “objective observers” to evaluate district operations. The firm was tasked with offering recommendations that would make the district more effective.

During an April school board meeting, Mark Raisor and Lamont Browne of MGT said Gwinnett’s leadership structure is disjointed, redundant and too big. They advised reducing the amount of people who directly report to Watts by eliminating some roles and clarifying job responsibilities.

ExploreMilestones tests mark critical pandemic moment for Georgia students

“The more time Dr. Watts spends managing, the less time he’s the instructional leader of the school district,” Raisor said. “The more bureaucracy this school district has, the harder it is for the clients of the school district — students and families — to access services.”

Board member Mary Kay Murphy said she was concerned with the level of change and disrupting the district.

“How many changes at one time can our school system accommodate?” she asked.

MGT’s presentation noted that Gwinnett is in a strong financial position and has facilities in good condition, enabling more time to focus on improving operations, particularly in terms of equity.

Browne said equity has been underserved, so the district must provide additional funding and staffing, along with doing an audit, to develop an action plan.

“It’s nice to know we are actually in a position to make it happen,” board member Karen Watkins said. “We actually are on a level up where we should see things actually occur over time, where we are seeing more equity for our students.”

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett public schools

Watts started as superintendent in August, succeeding J. Alvin Wilbanks, who was in the role for 25 years. In an email, Watts said it’s common practice to do an organizational review when there is a transition in leadership.

“Within any large, complex organization, there are multiple changes that take place on a daily basis,” the email said. “Through the course of several years (and within a global pandemic), it becomes even more important to determine the current needs of an organization based on existing conditions and outcomes.”

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fulton County Schools signs pact for new Middle College program
4m ago
Kemp ‘concerned’ DeKalb superintendent’s firing is about politics
12h ago
Who is Vasanne Tinsley, interim DeKalb County school superintendent?
21h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top