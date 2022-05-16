Gwinnett seniors receive military service academy appointments

Eight seniors about to graduate from Gwinnett County Public Schools have earned the opportunity to attend a United States military service academy.
Four students received appointments to the Army’s U.S. Military Academy at West Point, three to the U.S. Naval Academy and one to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, according to a district news release.
Along with meeting academic and extracurricular standards, students applying to the academies must receive a congressional nomination and meet physical requirements.
Military service academies are among the most selective colleges in the country. Based on the fall 2020 entering class, the Naval Academy and West Point each offered appointments to 9% of applicants, according to U.S. News & World Report. The Merchant Marine Academy accepted 16%.
Service academies provide a free education that includes military training. Graduates are commissioned as officers and must serve in active duty.
Gwinnett seniors appointed to military service academies
U.S. Military Academy at West Point
- Brendan Brannock, Mill Creek High School
- Diego Martinez, Mountain View High School
- Kathryn Scales, Mill Creek High School
- William Smith, Brookwood High School
U.S. Naval Academy
- Ethan Davis, Parkview High School
- Myles Hall, Duluth High School
- Bryson Rylander, Archer High School
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- Kyle Hennelly, Mountain View High School
