Gwinnett schools update second-semester mask policy

Masks will still be required on school buses under a federal order.

The school district on Jan. 3 will communicate the transmission status and mask guidance via its website and the SchoolMessenger app. The district will keep information about the level of community transmission on its website.

When masks are not required, students identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive will be required to quarantine unless they have been fully vaccinated or had COVID-19 within the last 90 days. Students will not have real-time virtual lessons during quarantine but can access assignments through the eCLASS platform or materials their teachers provide.

When masks are required, quarantine protocols will mirror those currently in place, with no quarantine required for close contacts if both students wore masks.

Quarantine guidance for employees will not change. Staffers who spend at least 15 minutes within 6 feet of someone who tested positive, with or without a mask, must quarantine unless they are fully vaccinated or had COVID-19 within 90 days.