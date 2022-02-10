Hamburger icon
Gwinnett schools to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Gwinnett County high school Aug. 18, 2021. The school district is hosting four vaccine clinics in February. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC file photo)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 minute ago
Clinicians may administer vaccines to anyone 5 or older

Gwinnett County Public Schools will host four COVID-19 vaccination clinics in February.

The clinics are open to anyone 5 and older. Children must be with a parent or guardian to receive a shot. Appointments are not required.

The clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses about three weeks apart.

People who are fully vaccinated may also receive a booster shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises getting a booster at least five months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna shot or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot.

The vaccination clinics will be held:

  • 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at South Gwinnett High School
  • 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Archer High School
  • 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Brookwood High School
  • 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Dacula High School

About the Author

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

