Gwinnett schools to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Gwinnett County Public Schools will host four COVID-19 vaccination clinics in February.
The clinics are open to anyone 5 and older. Children must be with a parent or guardian to receive a shot. Appointments are not required.
The clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses about three weeks apart.
People who are fully vaccinated may also receive a booster shot.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises getting a booster at least five months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna shot or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot.
The vaccination clinics will be held:
- 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at South Gwinnett High School
- 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Archer High School
- 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Brookwood High School
- 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Dacula High School
