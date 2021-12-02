ajc logo
Gwinnett school district seeks feedback on 2022-23 calendar

Gwinnett County schools will require masks this school year
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Gwinnett County Public Schools is seeking public feedback on the district’s proposed academic calendar for 2022-23.

Under the proposal, the school year would start Aug. 3. Students in kindergarten, first, sixth and ninth grades and small-group special education would attend school in person on the first day. All others would learn digitally on the first day and in person starting the second day of school.

There would be four digital learning days for all students — all on Fridays except for Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

The proposed calendar has a fall break from Oct. 6-10, a weeklong break for Thanksgiving and another break from Feb. 16-20, 2023. Winter break would be more than two weeks long, from Dec. 19, 2022 through Jan. 4, 2023 for students.

Spring break would run from April 3-7, 2023 and the school year would end May 24, 2023.

There would be two early release days in each semester for elementary and middle school students and three early release days at the end of each semester for high school exams. The first semester would end before winter break.

Members of the public can view the proposed calendar in English, Mandarin, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese at https://bit.ly/gcps_Survey11-21 and take a survey to give input.

Alia Malik
Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County Schools.

