Gwinnett school district records more than 2,500 COVID cases in a week

Gwinnett County Public Schools’ latest COVID-19 reports show that last week the district reached its highest weekly case total for the 2021-2022 school year.
The district — the state’s largest — reported 2,528 cases: 2,176 students, 352 staff, according to data posted to its website.
That was the highest total last week of any metro Atlanta school district that posted COVID-19 data reports. (Cobb County Public Schools, the state’s second-largest district, has not posted any coronavirus data since Dec. 17.)
Last week was the district’s first full week of classes after winter break. On Jan. 6-7, the first two days of classes, there were 1,752 total cases.
Previously, the most cases that Gwinnett schools recorded in a single week were 1,159 in the first week of September.
Georgia has seen a surge of coronavirus cases in January. Gwinnett has held all of its classes in-person since winter break. Six other metro Atlanta districts held online classes to start the semester because of the amount of cases.
Since resuming in-person classes, districts across the region have reported challenges operating schools and keeping them open because of high staff absences.
