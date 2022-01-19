Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Gwinnett school district records more than 2,500 COVID cases in a week

Students arrive at Norcross Elementary School on Jan. 10, 2022. Gwinnett County Public Schools latest reports of COVID-19 cases show that last week the district reached its highest weekly total for the 2021-2022 school year. (Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
caption arrowCaption
Students arrive at Norcross Elementary School on Jan. 10, 2022. Gwinnett County Public Schools latest reports of COVID-19 cases show that last week the district reached its highest weekly total for the 2021-2022 school year. (Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago
That’s the district’s highest weekly case count of the 2021-2022 school year

Gwinnett County Public Schools’ latest COVID-19 reports show that last week the district reached its highest weekly case total for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district — the state’s largest — reported 2,528 cases: 2,176 students, 352 staff, according to data posted to its website.

That was the highest total last week of any metro Atlanta school district that posted COVID-19 data reports. (Cobb County Public Schools, the state’s second-largest district, has not posted any coronavirus data since Dec. 17.)

ExploreNearly 1 in 5 Gwinnett students were absent Friday amid COVID surge

Last week was the district’s first full week of classes after winter break. On Jan. 6-7, the first two days of classes, there were 1,752 total cases.

Previously, the most cases that Gwinnett schools recorded in a single week were 1,159 in the first week of September.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Georgia has seen a surge of coronavirus cases in January. Gwinnett has held all of its classes in-person since winter break. Six other metro Atlanta districts held online classes to start the semester because of the amount of cases.

Since resuming in-person classes, districts across the region have reported challenges operating schools and keeping them open because of high staff absences.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cobb students push to speak to school board without parent permission
37m ago
Atlanta school board chair names new leaders for committees
13h ago
Morehouse College creates institute for Black male research
16h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top