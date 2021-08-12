Gwinnett school district asks families to complete meal applications

Gwinnett County Public Schools will continue to provide free meals to all students this school year under a federal waiver.
The school district is asking families to complete the free and reduced-price meal application because it can lead to other benefits.
Students who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals could also be eligible for discounted or waived fees for college admissions exams, Advanced Placement tests, college applications, technology and internet plans, the school district said in its newsletter, Communiqué. They could also be eligible for certain income-based scholarships.
The percentages of qualifying students at each school are used to secure federal Title I funding for teachers, parent centers and other extra resources, the district said.
The district offers an application online and a printed version available at schools. Families must complete a new application every year.
In-person and virtual students can get free breakfast and lunch at all 135 school cafeterias every school day, the district said. Individual schools will provide details on meals for virtual students.
The school district served 5.9 million servings of regionally grown produce last school year. The district’s vegetarian line has been revamped and schools will offer a vegetarian item every day.