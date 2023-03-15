X

Gwinnett hosting event for students with disabilities and families

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The fair will connect them with resources

Gwinnett County’s school system is hosting a fair this week to support students with disabilities as they approach adulthood.

The Transition Fair will be March 18 at Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee from 9 a.m. to noon.

The fair will allow students, along with their parents and educators, to connect with resources available in the community. Those include agencies that specialize in community living and day programs, employment services, recreation opportunities and vocational training.

About 14% of students in Gwinnett have a disability, according to state data.

More coverage of Gwinnett County Public Schools

The fair is for students of all ages — the district advises on its website, “It’s never too early to start planning.” No registration is necessary.

For more information, email transition.fair@gcpsk12.org.

