Gwinnett County schools to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics in March

A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a free vaccination event at Discovery High School on Aug. 18, 2021. Gwinnett County Public Schools is offering several vaccination clinics in March. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC file photo)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago
Clinics will have Pfizer vaccine

Gwinnett County Public Schools will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several of its high schools in March.

There is no charge for a vaccination, and appointments aren’t required. Children as young as 5 and accompanied by a parent or guardian may receive a shot.

Health professionals at the clinics will administer the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses about three weeks apart.

People who have received the Johnson & Johnson shot or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may also receive a booster at the clinic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises getting a booster at least five months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna shot. The CDC recommends a booster two months after the Johnson & Johnson shot. Only those ages 12 and older can get a booster, according to current guidelines.

The vaccination clinics will be held from 3-8 p.m. on these days at these locations:

  • Thursday at Collins Hill High School
  • March 10 at McClure Health Science High School
  • March 11 at Mountain View High School
  • March 15 at Archer High School
  • March 28 at Dacula High School
  • March 31 at Brookwood High School

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

