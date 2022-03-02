Gwinnett County schools to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics in March

Gwinnett County Public Schools will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several of its high schools in March.
There is no charge for a vaccination, and appointments aren’t required. Children as young as 5 and accompanied by a parent or guardian may receive a shot.
Health professionals at the clinics will administer the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses about three weeks apart.
People who have received the Johnson & Johnson shot or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may also receive a booster at the clinic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises getting a booster at least five months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna shot. The CDC recommends a booster two months after the Johnson & Johnson shot. Only those ages 12 and older can get a booster, according to current guidelines.
The vaccination clinics will be held from 3-8 p.m. on these days at these locations:
- Thursday at Collins Hill High School
- March 10 at McClure Health Science High School
- March 11 at Mountain View High School
- March 15 at Archer High School
- March 28 at Dacula High School
- March 31 at Brookwood High School
About the Author