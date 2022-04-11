Gwinnett County Public Schools to introduce new pre-K classes in August

Anderson-Livsey, Beaver Ridge, Benefield, Hopkins, Lawrenceville, McKendree, Nesbit and Norton elementary schools will have pre-K classes for students in their respective zones.

The school year will be 180 days and match the district calendar. School days will be 6 hours and 30 minutes. The district will provide also bus transportation.

Each school will have two classes of 16 students, who will be selected by a lottery at each school. The district will reserve some spots for the children of employees.

Lottery registration opened March 28 and will close April 25 at 5 p.m. The drawings will be April 27, and parents will learn if their child was selected by April 29.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

The pre-K program is open to children who will be 4 or 5 on or before Sept. 1, but priority will be given to 4-year-olds.

Children not selected in their school’s lottery will be placed on a waiting list to fill spots that become available.