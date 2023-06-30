Gwinnett community invited to serve on curriculum committee

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Education
By
32 minutes ago
X
The committee reviews all possible changes to curriculum

Gwinnett County parents, guardians, school district employees and other community members can apply to serve on the committee that reviews curriculum standards.

All changes to the district’s Academic Knowledge and Skills curriculum must go through the school district’s Gwinnett Educational Management System, or GEMS, Oversight Committee.

Changes include revisions to the existing curriculum and additions or deletions to it. While the work of the GEMS committee often flies under the radar, the items they review can attract attention once they get up to the board level. Recent curriculum initiatives that have drawn public interest include updating the literacy program and health program, particularly sex education. New courses go through the GEMS process as well.

ExploreMore coverage of Gwinnett County Public Schools

The committee reviews the curriculum annually and can make recommendations to the superintendent. The superintendent can approve of those recommendations and bring them to the school board for final approval and adoption.

People interested in serving on the committee must complete the online application by Aug. 14. The district does not list specific qualifications for the committee — it states the committee is “comprised of teachers, administrators, parents, community members, business leaders, and post-secondary educators representative of the district population and geographic diversity.”

The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 24.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: Deadly shooting investigation blocks streets in SE Atlanta27m ago

Roswell plans to fine property owners for unruly house parties
1h ago

Video surveillance now required at DeKalb County convenience stores
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Families sue Georgia challenging law banning treatment for trans minors
8h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Families sue Georgia challenging law banning treatment for trans minors
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Sean Murphy, Orlando Arcia join Ronald Acuña Jr. as NL All-Star starters
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Photo provided by DeKalb County School District

Devon Horton starts as DeKalb’s superintendent amid hope and skepticism
13h ago
How high court’s affirmative action ruling impacts Georgia’s colleges
18h ago
Kemp says he wants to continue to fully fund Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship
Featured

Credit: Rebecca Wright

End of an era: Bill Thorn has run in every AJC Peachtree Road Race, but not this year
16h ago
If your July 4th holiday begins at the airport, read this first:
21h ago
What Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action ruling means to Georgia students
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top