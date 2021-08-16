Gwinnett assistant principal publishes book about freedom

An assistant principal in Gwinnett County Public Schools recently self-published a book of “freedom cards” containing more than 500 responses on the meaning of freedom, many from celebrities.
Proceeds from “The Freedom Cards” will be donated to scholarships for students and grants for teachers, according to the author, Alex Robson, who works at GIVE Center West.
Robson began collecting cards with answers to the question, “What does freedom mean to you?” in 2007 when he was a student at Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett.
In an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Robson said dozens of famous people have contributed to the project, including Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, D-NY, singer-songwriter Elton John and Newt Gingrich, a Republican former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. The book also includes cards from some of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, he said.
Robson said his next project features cards from prison and death row.