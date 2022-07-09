GOP congressmen pressure UGA over ‘pregnancy centers’ website

U.S. Reps. Jody B. Hice and Andrew S. Clyde say the site exposes “crisis pregnancy centers” nationwide to violence by making them targets for terrorist groups. Their July 7 letter to UGA President Jere W. Morehead cites a Fox News report in late June that said “far-left radicals” were targeting centers using two UGA professors’ map of “pro-life clinic addresses.”

Hice and Clyde are demanding immediate “corrective action,” writing that they don’t want university resources used in a “reckless and irresponsible” way. They note that the professors’ website refers to the centers as “fake women’s health centers.” Nearly a hundred are listed in Georgia.